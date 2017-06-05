Thoughts for a dear friend!

Dear Newsvine members...

Gramapoet's son Christopher is struggling with some serious medical problems, was taken to the hospital, and I know

she could use some kind words, thoughts or prayers sent her way, to help her through a difficult time.

I don't have much information, I only know he has struggled with heart problems his entire life and that gramapoet was quite upset

when I spoke to her.

I will update this when and if I'm able.

Update from gramapoet...

For those who don't know, Chris was born with Aortic Stenosis. He has had 5 open hearts since he was 5 years old and 11 stents since the last open heart. He went into spasms this afternoon and now is in the Emergency Room at the University of Minnesota Hospital. I just spoke to the nurse and they have him stabilized and will admit him to a room shortly.

No, this is not unexpected, but he has survived so much that we continue to pray that this time they will find something that will help him to live without the pain and anguish he feels every day. Having had several near death experiences he isn't afraid of dying, but as he puts it, he still has some items in his basket to fulfill. Number one is to finally have an album of his songs taped. We are in hopes that after this he will finally have the chance to do that.

We are sure (mostly) that his marvelous sense of humor will pull him through, this as it has for all his life. Thank you for any thoughts or prayers you have for him. You are treasured friends.

These thoughts and words are for gramapoet so I will keep my input at a minimum.

Thank you,

Bernie