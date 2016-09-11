Newsvine

Bernie-2591558

Majestic Towers

Current Status: Published (4)
By Bernie-2591558
Sun Sep 11, 2016 11:29 AM
    Trying to put something I was feeling, into words, as I was reflecting on 9/11...

     

    Two Majestic Towers stood tall and proud

    as they reached beyond the earth into the skies

    towards a heaven of peaceful existence.

     

    The chaos inside was non-existent to passersby

    as they lay witness to the wondrous sight

    that soared beyond.

     

    And then Majesty turned into terror

    as non-existence turned into horror.

    A sight beyond comprehension,

    Beyond human reality,

    Beyond human emotions,

    Beyond our grasp of understanding,

    Beyond pain,

    A quiet numbing of our souls.

     

    As we watched, we witnessed

    the death of so many,

    the destruction of so much.

    So much confusion,

    so many questions.

    A feeling of helplessness.

    We cried all consuming tears of sorrow.

     

    From so much struggle and heartache 

    A new dignity and unity dug in.

    We became one.

    One family who cried and cared.

    One family clinging onto each other,

    with dignity and empathy,

    compassion and determination.

    One family holding on,

    as we slowly crept forward once again.

     

    Out of the ashes rose a symbol

    of new beginnings.

    A remembrance of sorrow and suffering

    for all of those who were lost

    and those who remain.

     

    Perhaps a renewal;

    new possibilities 

    of more to come.

    New Majesty reaching

    beyond the earth,

    into the heavens,

    towards healing and hope.....

     

    My humble tribute to a Day which has some very personal memories for all of us....

     

