Something I wrote and posted last year as I reflected back on 9/11

and what I was feeling when remembering that time.

My son was on an Aircraft carrier, at the time, in the Gulf region.

His ship was called into action and did the original assault against Afghanistan.

I lost touch with him for some time. Even though I knew in my heart that he was okay,

I was still feeling the fear of the unknown and immensely worried about him,

the aftermath of the collapse of the World Trade Centers, and fear for what was to come.

As I remember 9/11 this year, my heartfelt thoughts go out to those still serving and their families who await their safe returns.

I remember my friend, who lost her son in Afghanistan, in his first week there, and all the other Mothers and families, here, and around the world, who have lost loved ones.

What I wrote last year..........

Trying to put something I was feeling, into words, as I was reflecting on 9/11...

Two Majestic Towers stood tall and proud

as they reached beyond the earth into the skies

towards a heaven of peaceful existence.

The chaos inside was non-existent to passersby

as they lay witness to the wondrous sight that soared beyond.

And then Majesty turned into terror

as non-existence turned into horror.

A sight beyond comprehension,

Beyond human reality,

Beyond human emotions,

Beyond our grasp of understanding,

Beyond pain,

A quiet numbing of our souls.

As we watched, we witnessed

the death of so many,

the destruction of so much.

So much confusion,

so many questions.

A feeling of helplessness.

We cried all consuming tears of sorrow.

From so much struggle and heartache a new dignity and unity dug in.

We became one.

One family who cried and cared.

One family clinging onto each other,

with dignity and empathy,

compassion and determination.

One family holding on,

as we slowly crept forward once again.

Out of the ashes rose a symbol of new beginnings.

A remembrance of sorrow and suffering

for all of those who were lost and those who remain.

Perhaps a renewal;

new possibilities of more to come.

New Majesty reaching beyond the earth,

into the heavens,

towards healing and hope.....

My humble tribute to a Day which has some very personal memories for all of us....

_______________________________________________________________________

Today I am also thinking about friends and family who have been in the path of Hurricane Irma. May they all be safe and warm! May they be well cared for, in days to come, as they face the aftermath of damage and consequences left in Irma's wake.

My thoughts are with so many, today, and as this country moves forward.